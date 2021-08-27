The annual Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament will take place at the Oro Valley Country Club on Monday, November 22 starting with Registration at 11 a.m. and a shot gun at 1 p.m. This is the signature fundraiser of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. All proceeds from the tournament are used to support area programs for children and youth and scholarships. Past recipients of the fundraiser have included such programs as books and dictionaries for students in the immediate area, a robotics program in the schools, support for First Tee in Tucson, computers for Sycamore Canyon, miniature horse therapy for special needs children, college and vocational scholarships for students in our area, plus many, many more programs for children and youth.
In January 2020, members of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke were hard at work preparing for the annual Fore For Kids Annual Charity Golf Event to be held in April of that year. This critical fundraiser had been held every year since 1998. Yes critical, because in the 21-years this important Rotary event raised over $1/2 million for local community charities serving youth. As we now know this was not to be.
COVID-19 became so severe that the tournament was postponed four times. We were able to schedule again, thanks in a great part to the on-going support of tournament sponsors. We are also fortunate that our Tournament Director, Gordon Wainwright, continued to push forward following one disappointing postponement after another.
Support from community businesses and individual has been outstanding. Tournaments such as Fore For Kids cannot be successful without sponsor support. We have also been blessed with celebrity support. For several years Hall of Fame University of Arizona basketball coach, Lute Olson was the tournament’s Celebrity player. Lute’s support was unending. Lute will be greatly missed. The Fore for Kids Annual Charity Golf Tournament has become an important event in the community and is also fun for all, Rotarians, golfers, and guests.
The tournament will be a four-person best ball scramble. Registration includes golf, driving range, prizes, an on-course lunch, and an after-play barbeque buffet. There will be special hole-in-one awards on all par 3's.
We have just a few spots that have become available after so many changes in dates. Oro Valley Country Club is a private club, and it’s difficult find an opportunity to play there. The registration fee is $150 for a single golfer. Register as a foursome ($560) and receives a discount of $40 per foursome. Checks will be made out to the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club Foundation, a 501 c 3 organization.
Contact Rotarian Gordon Wainwright for more information; phone (520) 908-6110 or email gwainwright6@aol.com.
If you would like information on how Rotary may fit into your life and schedule please contact Rotarian Wendy Guyton, Membership Chair at (520) 404-5712 or by email at wguyton17@gmail.com.