On Monday, October 22, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke will be holding its signature fundraiser for area children, the Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament, at the Oro Valley Country Club. The event raises fund to support programs, educational opportunities, and scholarships for area kids. If you have ever played at this private club, this is your chance, but there are only a few spots available. To snag one of the last foursomes, contact Gordon Wainwright by phone at (520) 908-6110 or email gwainwright6@aol.com.
The tournament will be a four-person best ball scramble, and we are going to have FUN! Registration includes golf, driving range, prizes, an on-course lunch, and an after-play BBQ buffet. There will be special hole-in-one awards on all par 3's. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
We have just a few spots that have become available after so many changes in dates. Oro Valley Country Club is a private club, and it’s difficult find an opportunity to play there. The registration fee is $150 for a single golfer Register as a foursome for $560 and receives a discount of $40 per foursome. Checks will be made out to the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club Foundation, a 501c3 organization.
Contact Gordon Wainwright for more information; phone: (520) 908-6110 or email gwainwright6@aol.com.
Rotary International is the world’s largest volunteer organization and is located in more countries than the Red Cross. Rotary members meet regularly for interesting programs and networking and gather in friendship to help with projects which make a difference locally, regionally, and globally. We also have social gatherings in the homes of our members.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to people who work or reside in SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and the surrounding area. We are currently meeting in the Board Room of the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Each Thursday at 11:15 a.m., we gather for a delicious meal, fellowship, and an interesting program. If this sounds of interest to you, we’d love to have you visit our club and get to know our friendly members. If you would like more information or you would like to visit our Rotary Club, please call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.