After almost 30-years of teaching German and Humanities, Gerri and her husband, Robert, decided to retire. Their younger son and family live in Chandler and since Gerri grew up with mountains in Austria, Tucson was the place they chose and moved to SaddleBrooke in January 2000.
Gerri began playing golf, and with the help of assistant pro, they gathered at Mary Wood's house. We felt that there should be a lady's league. There were about 20 of us, and after finalizing the details and all the paperwork needed, we grew in numbers and interest.
Gerri's special interest was organizing big events and worked on Rally or the Cure for several years. The biggest Rally for a Cure event was in 2006 when Virgina Malone and her were co-chairmen. The Putters, the 18 Holers, and the Niners all had a big part in helping to raise $24,000 for Susan G Komen and the Cure.
I really enjoyed being a Niner for all these many years. Robert and I decided to move closer to family. We will be in Sun Lakes-Oakwood and hope we have made the right decision.