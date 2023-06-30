Fred Pilster hit a Cobra Pitching wedge over the water to the par three, second hole at the SaddleBrooke Golf Club on Tuesday, June 13. He hit a Callaway chrome soft ball that tracked right at the hole, bounced numerous times and rolled into the cup. This was Fred’s seventh hole-in-one and second hole-in-one on SaddleBrooke #2. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Peter Wright, Bruce Stead and Greg Cary. This shot was celebrated by 18 competitors who proceeded to order drinks and pitchers of beer paid for by Fred. A great time was had by all.

