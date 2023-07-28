Fred Pilster hit a Callaway ERC ball into the cup on the par three hole, over the water on SaddleBrooke hole #2 to a middle of the green flag on Wednesday, July 12. What an exciting, late birthday present! (See photo). He used his Cobra pitching wedge and got to see the ball bounce and roll in. This epic affair was also witnessed by Rick Tessitore, Bob Barnett and Dick Mochel during a SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association tournament (SMGA). The SMGA pays $100 to any hole in one winner during a tournament, plus, Fred’s team won their flight.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This was Fred’s eighth hole in one and second at this hole in the last three months! Six of Fred’s hole in ones occurred in SaddleBrooke and two of them were in California at his previous club Silver Creek Valley CC.