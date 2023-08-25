Join us for a free, fall “Let’s Swim” Clinic! at the DesertView Pool beginning Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 27. We will feature six sessions—Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 11 a.m.

Do you want to swim laps for exercise but feel unsure of your ability? Have you thought about joining the Swim Club but feel out of shape? This is the clinic for you! The “Let’s Swim” Clinic focuses on improving stroke technique and conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. It is offered to all SaddleBrooke residents free of charge and is designed to give residents that would like to start lap swimming for exercise the skills and endurance to make that a reality. Participants should be able to safely swim one length of the pool and plan to attend all six sessions. The six progressive classes that make up the clinic are taught by certified coaches or instructors from the Swim Club with many years of experience. Student/teacher ratios are kept low (4:1) to focus on individual progress. There is never any cost or obligation associated with these clinics. Space is limited, so sign up soon!

Pre-Registration required. To sign up, email lynmoreno310@gmail.com.