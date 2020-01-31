Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsors Expert Automotive and Sunny Side Up Cafe. On Saturday, December 14, 2019 the PPB hosted a Partners 8-Ball Tournament. We started the day with a moment of silence for Cathy Donat, a prior member of the PPB who recently passed away. Ron Ridge successfully tested an electronic version of the tournament brackets for the first time for the PPB, see it here at: https://challonge.com/oz7kh7av. The following field of 32 players gathered to play competitive partner 8-Ball. After a Skill Rating controlled draw where the top 16 Skill Rated players from the PPB would draw a partner from the balance of the field.
The 16 Partners were Steve Searl/Lou Doganieri, Jay “The Shamrock Shooter” Clary/Jan “Banker” Stebbins, Lloyd Schmidt/Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, Gary “One Rail” Barlow/Dick “The Stick” Schroeder, Julie “Cutter” Ferguson/Phelps “Frenchfry” L’Hommedieu, Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett/Dick Steinsvaag, Dan “Oh No!” Stebbins/George Bone, Linda Watkins/Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Henry Krebs/Jim Carver, Joe Browning/Chris Madsen, Jack Hepner/Rick Watkins, Bob Ogle/Steve Wiley, Bob Fagotti/Jerry Cogswell, Dick Titus/Ted Duma, Jim “Shooter” Fabio/Nancy Barrett and Joe Vidmar/Jim Wydick.
RESULTS
First - Lloyd Schmidt and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, 5 wins, 0 losses
Second - Steve Searl and Lou Doganieri, 6 wins, 2 losses
Third - Joe Vidmar and Jim “Aviator” Wydick, 3 wins, 2 losses
Fourth - Joe Browning and Chris Madsen, 4 wins, 2 losses
RECAP
Lloyd Schmidt and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino’s undefeated road to victory was paved by disposing of these partner teams in this order: Julie “Cutter” Ferguson/Phelps “Frenchfry” L’Hommedieu, Jim “Shooter” Fabio/Nancy Barrett, Gary “One Rail” Barlow/Dick “The Stick” Schroeder, Joe Vidmar/Jim Wydick, and finally Steve Searl/ Lou Doganieri in the finals.
SPONSOR’S GIFT WINNERS
Expert Automotive - Dick Steinsvaag
Sunny Side Up Cafe - Joe Browning
The PPB for the first time had a full field of 32 competitive players to battle for this eight-Ball Partners title. SaddleBrooke should be proud that their community built this wonderful venue, HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center’s Billiard Room to host these Spherical Experiences for their residents. The eight-Ball Partners tournament started at 12:45 p.m., with a player’s meeting to explain the rules, then, the tournament at 1:00 p.m. The tournament lasted three hours and 30 minutes with 47 games of eight-Ball being played. In addition to some friendly competition we met some new friends that shared our passion, THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP! The PPB wants to extend a BIG thank you to all our participants and our sponsors. A special thank you to the PPB ladies who stepped up to participate, Nancy “Whack-A-Mole” Barrett, Jan “Banker” Stebbins, Julie “Cutter” Ferguson, and Linda Watkins. We would also like to welcome to our tournament family these first-time participants Joe Vidmar, Joe Browning, Steve Wiley, Dick Steinsvaag, Lou Doganieri, Jim Carver, and Lloyd Schmidt. Welcome and we hope to see you all participating in the future. You can follow the Pool Players of The Brooke by going to: https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.