Almost everyone has played at least a bit of table tennis at some point in their lives. Some very casually and some a bit more seriously. Well, it’s time to get back and pick it up again! If you have played in the past, you will find that you can get your game back quickly. We have periodic free lessons and even use a ball machine during these sessions.

Table tennis is a fun sport that provides great exercise in a social atmosphere. It’s also a low-impact sport that can help keep both your reflexes and mind sharp. The game is not affected by wind, rain, heat or cold and there’s no UV exposure!

The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club invites residents to come and play three times at no cost to check out our club. After that, dues are only $25 annually if you decide to join.

We play in the Mariposa Room in the DesertView building on three high quality tables under good lighting. Paddles and balls are provided so just drop in and join the fun.

The schedule of play changes periodically. For the current schedule, check our website at sbttc.wordpress.com/.