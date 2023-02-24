Save the Date: The SaddleBrooke Swim club is offering its 18th FREE “Let’s Swim Clinic on Wednesday, March 1 to Friday, March 17. There will be six sessions Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the DesertView Pool.

You have all seen the articles of the many 80 and 90-year-olds who are swimming with the Swim Club! Why? It is the best activity for seniors that want to live a long, active life! Swimming develops strength, flexibility, aerobic conditioning, and rehabilitation of injuries. The best time to start is now!

The “Let’s swim” clinic focuses on improving stroke technique and conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. It is designed to give residents that would like to start lap swimming for exercise the skills and endurance to make that a reality. Participants should be able to safely swim one length of the pool and plan to attend all six sessions. The six progressive classes that make up the clinic are taught by certified coaches or instructors with many years of experience. Student/teacher ratios are kept low (4:1) to focus on individual progress. There is never any cost or obligation associated with these clinics.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

If you don’t know how to swim, the Swim Club will be offering an Adult Learn to Swim class in April that will teach the basics (more information to come).

Pre-Registration is required. To sign up, email lynmoreno310@gmail.com or Saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com.