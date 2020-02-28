Sickened by the bug. Yep, I missed half of February. Maybe I was the lucky one since it was so darn cold. I got to tell ya though, it’s hard to write about our news when I’m not there. Despite Mary Ribachi’s valuable assistance, I feel as though I’m a stranger, trying to peek through the glass. But, no matter how much I stretch, I can barely reach the windowsill. Ah well, I’ll forge ahead. Thank goodness Ace detective Chunkie is on the job.
The 2019 State Medallion was played on Saturday, January 11 in Sun Lakes. Debbie Green and Shauna Ianson competed against entrants from all over the state and made a good showing, in spite of the cold. Gee, I’m tired of writing that. Just one stroke kept them out of the money which was probably a car or a trip to Hawaii. We’re proud of you, Deb and Shauna. You had some tough competition.
On Thursday, January 20, Prez Shellie organized a meet and greet for our new members. You can see by the photos— we had a good turnout. After a short putting tournament, (yes, very short because it was cold,) we scurried into the Roadrunner and warmed ourselves with a little vino.
For those who didn’t attend the presentation on the World Handicapping System, I want to break the information into manageable sound, or in this case, word bytes. So, stay tuned. In future editions I will have everything you need to know, maybe. In the interim you can see a video of the WHS presentation on our SBWGA-18 website.
And speaking of detecting, I’ve been informed that our board is working on a cold weather-bad weather alternate plan for our playdays, especially the luncheon days. Maybe those brave souls who persevere should get a medal, or other reward. Maybe one sock. You will have to endure two weather days to get the pair.
Our Tuesday, February 4 playday luncheon was another cold one. Many thanks to our Chef who rose to the occasion and presented our members with a hearty Asian noodle dish. And we must also thank our Vice President Pam Brunelle. She is the inspiration, behind the ‘Around the World’ theme of our luncheon menus.
Venetia Lewis reported on the schedule for the next Kachina tournaments. You won’t want to miss the event on Monday, April 20 at Arizona National. It would be great to get a group together and give Bernie a razzing.
Talk about of perseverance, congratulations to our 2020 President’s Cup winner. Yes, Doris Smith ignored the obstacles— the cold and the rain— and plunged ahead to emerge victorious. Good Job Doris.
Don’t forget our premiere event of the year. Our very own invitational, The Quail Classic is Sunday, April 5, Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7. This is always a great event, so don’t miss out.
Our Preident honored two of our members with the “YOU ROCK” award. Jan Bukes was honored for her many contributions to SBWGA. She was on the original Greens Committee. She’s a certified course rater and rates courses all over the state. She’s been a Kachina Assistant and attends all SBWGA functions— general meetings, luncheons, seminars, Town Halls, and Special events. She is also our sunshine gal, that is, she sends out cards to members who are ill. Jan is always supportive and smiling. She’s a kind and gracious lady.
And Sandra Murray, you also ROCK. She’s a former board member— TPC for several years. She coordinates with the niners in developing the yearly 18er calendar. She also keeps our bulletin board up to date and this year was elected president of the Kachina Dolls. As if her plate wasn’t full enough, she is also our AGA representative. Along with Jan, Sandra attends all the our SBWGA functions.
And finally, this from Ace Detective Chunkie. She reports that there’s nothing to report. Yep, that’s right. There have been no sightings, no strange phenomena this month. Why? Because, you guessed it, it’s too cold.
Until next time, take care of you.