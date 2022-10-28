It was a career 39-years in the making, for Matt Hudson, who has been playing golf since the age of six. While he did not start out thinking he would become a golf professional, all of his life’s experiences led him to his current role as PGA Director of Golf, SaddleBrooke HOA-2. It did not hurt that he had a strong work ethic—largely, because of his father.

Matt was born and raised in Battle Creek (Michigan), also known as the Cereal City— think Post and Kelloggs. Matt’s father worked for Post Cereals, and he was a scratch golfer. Matt was always around a golf course—in fact, he started working at a golf course at the age of 12. A stand-out in golf in high school and college (he lettered for four years in the sport), Matt earned his bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Ferris State University.

Matt was elected as a member of the PGA of America in 2006, and from there his career was launched. He became the Head Professional at the Golf Club at Yarrow, which was owned by Bill Pulte (of Pulte Homes). When the course closed, Matt decided that if he wanted to pursue a career in golf, he would have to move. He landed in Scottsdale, Arizona and started working at TPC Scottsdale, where his hard work was recognized, and he soon was promoted to be the Assistant Golf Professional. His then boss, Bill Grove, told him “You’re going to TPC Prestancia, in Sarasota, Florida to help stabilize the golf club.”

After this stint, Mr. Grove said to Matt, “Don’t get too comfortable. I need you to go to New Orleans,” it was for the Zurich Classic. Matt was charged with the responsibility of managing all of the merchandising operations for the event. Mr. Grove then indicated, “I need you to go to TPC Deere Run in Silvas, Illinois.” And, again in 2008, Mr. Grove said: “I have an opportunity for you.” And, before long, Matt was at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia, as a permanent member of their professional staff. Over a period of six-years, Matt managed the merchandise operations for twelve PGA tour events.

In 2010, Matt returned to Arizona and landed the position of Head Golf Professional at El Conquistador. After six-years, Matt left the golf industry and took a job in sales of airline repair and overhaul.

However, it didn’t take long for Matt to realize his true passion for golf, and when HOA-2 was searching for a Director of Golf, Matt decided to apply and, as they say, the rest is History!

In addition to golf, Matt is a referee in both basketball and volleyball at the middle school and high school level, in what spare time his position allows.

According to Matt, he’s not in the golf business. “I am in the business of building a positive relationship with our SaddleBrooke Community.”

Matt is married to Lisa and has two sons, one of whom is following in Matt’s footsteps and has recently passed the Player’s Ability Test (PAT), the first step in becoming a PGA Golf Professional.