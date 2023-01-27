On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, “Jerome the Gnome” welcomed the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) to a wonderful “Holly Jolly” celebration of the Christmas holiday. There were the popular “gnomes” this year everywhere. Even though many of the ladies couldn’t be “Gnome” for Christmas, and because of the weather there was no golf, it was still a warm sisterhood gathering with golf bingo and word games. The delicious luncheon was served in the MountainView Bar & Grill, and accordion music was played by President Caryl Dowell.

The Ronald McDonald House (RHM) Charities of Southern Arizona was chosen as the designated charity this Christmas. Originally started by Dr. A. Evens, and the first house was made possible in 1974 because of a Philadelphia Eagles pro football player who saw the need for a house. The MPLN organization opened their hearts and donated $1,800 to the Ronald McDonald House this Christmas. T wo of our SaddleBrooke neighbors, Bill and Pat Ford have been volunteering at “The Room” at Banner as part of the RMH mission for 10-years.

This non-profit facility is not funded by the McDonalds restaurants as some might think, but solely operates with fundraising campaigns by businesses and individual donations. President and CEO Kate Jenson and Director of Philanthropy Nancy Kirk were very surprised and thankful for the generous donation. Some of the committee toured the RMH and were very impressed with the facilities, including a putting green donated by the PGA, and all the that is available to the families.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

“Planning Seeds of Kindness” is truly what they do. Consider a visit and tour of the facility at 2155 E. Allen Road, Tucson, and you’ll be thoroughly impressed as well.