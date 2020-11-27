SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) is delighted to announce that Golf Cars of Arizona has committed to sponsoring a pickleball court. Their donation earns them a plaque on one of the courts at the new Ridgeview Pickleball Complex. The complex will consist of 14 courts, a ramada, restrooms and parking. Planning and fundraising for the construction are underway.
Golf Cars of Arizona has been part of the Arizona community since 1980. This privately owned, small business started as a single unit operation, now has three locations and 30 professional staff members providing golf cart sales, customization, upholstery, service and rentals.
The relationships built with their customers, and the community, is extremely important to them. Allison Honeycutt is the store manager and also handles sales. “We don’t just sell cars; we build long term relationships and give the best golf car service in the industry. We are active in the communities our customers live in. We support men’s and women’s golf associations as well as baseball teams and tennis clubs. Golf Cars of Arizona sponsors and supports numerous charity “hole in one” contests as well as many various other charities. After all, a third of our customers don’t golf,” Allison explains. As SPA members know, on any given day about half the players use golf carts as transportation to the courts.
Golf Cars of Arizona was chosen as one of the top 18 Club Car dealers in North America for 2017 and again for 2019 winning the Black and Gold Elite status award from Club Car for exceptional industry contribution. Golf Cars of Arizona is the Arizona Daily Star Reader's Choice for Golf Car Dealer and from 2012 to 2020 was the recipient of the Best of Green Valley Award.
SPA extends a huge thank you to Allison and the entire staff of Golf Cars of Arizona for their support of the new Ridgeview Pickleball Complex.