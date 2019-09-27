How much do we love our dazzling sports heroes? They bowl us over with explosive talent in their fight for a spot in the record books.
The ones who blow us away are those amazing, bewildering souls who seem to have no interest in the warm beam of a spotlight or sparkling trophies lining their shelves. To them such things are useless. To their way of thinking the only purpose for a bright light is to guide fellow-sufferers out of a black tunnel of hopelessness, and victory is marked, not by a standing ovation, but in helping the despairing ones stand at all.
Chrisie Funari is just such a soul— an ordinary young mother looking forward to raising her beloved daughter, Ava. She imagines prom dresses and graduations and shopping trips together, as all young mothers do. Yet, at eighteen months of age her little girl was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of pediatric cancer. With such news, Chrisie Funari was brutally shoved, along with her dreams, headlong into the blackest tunnel of her life.
The family spent the next three years wandering blindly in the darkness. The only things they could see clearly were those dreams being ripped to shreds and their lives decimated by the nightmare reality they were facing.
The cancer eventually stole Ava from her mother, her family and the life a little girl should be living. But it neglected to steal the miracle that had been sparked in Chrisie Funari’s shattered heart.
Still reeling from the loss, she resolved that no family with a child stricken by cancer would ever feel as alone and terrified as she had.
She would build a foundation to provide hope, guidance and support for others lost in the same black tunnel. No longer would they have to crawl blindly in the darkness, because Chrisie Funari’s foundation, the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, would become their torch.
In addition to offering safe haven and comfort to hundreds of Arizona families, the ACFC also provides a wide range of services- everything from out of town travel assistance to sunshine packs stuffed with toys for the little ones.
It is with great pride that the SBWGA and Saddlebrooke Lady 9’ers have selected The Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children as this year’s Bee-Cuz We Care Cancer Tournament honoree.
All women golfers in Saddlebrooke are invited to join us on Tuesday, December 17, for a friendly round of golf and luncheon. At this event, Chrisie Funari will share her inspiring story and we can show our support for The Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.