First things first. For those of you who don’t know what Drop-In-Tennis is, it is a group of men and women who enjoy each other’s company and the sport of tennis.

You are welcome to join this festive group if you meet any of the following qualifications:

You either enjoy playing tennis or remember playing tennis or your racket is a Poncho Gonzalez “woodie.” You don’t want to be tied down to a set schedule. You are not comfortable with the competitive pressure that comes with “organized” leagues. You don’t know and don’t care what your tennis rating is. You think Roland Garros is a wine from Chile.

Here’s how it works. We play every MWF from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on courts 7 and 8. Just to confuse things, sometimes we are scheduled on courts 1 and 2. To confuse things further, during the summer months, we switch to evening play, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Check the website for details at tennisclub@saddlebrooke.org. The rest of the rules are pretty straightforward. Come any time after the start time and leave whenever you want. Come as often or as infrequently as you like.

Players range in age from the 50’s to 90, with occasional grandkids showing up to remind us of how we used to move. Again, both men and women are welcome. Some of our most active participants are “snowbirds”. This is a golden opportunity for those who are still working to join us during summer evening play. You could use the exercise after COVID and will enjoy the camaraderie.

Some random comments from new participants might allay any concerns you might have. “WOW, this is really fun”, “Everyone is so welcoming”, “I like the flexible schedule”, “Who brought the cookies?”, “Where do you buy your Roland Garros?”

Drop-In-Tennis recently lost its long-time organizer, Al Petito, so, we play on with the vow to have as much fun and enjoy the game as much as he did. He is watching!

Try us out! You’ll come back for more!