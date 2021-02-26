On Monday, January 18, during the MPMGA Member-Member Match Play Tournament, the contest was tight as Gordon Elliott and his group came to the eight-hole at MountainView, a 132-yard par three.
Gordon grabbed his hybrid five-club and launched the ball high and straight to the green. One of his opponents said, “I think that’s headed to the hole,” quickly followed by, “It’s in!” Gordon said, “No way.” He thought it might have rolled behind the pin and he just couldn’t see it.
When he arrived at the green, he thought, “Well, I’ll just walk by the hole and take a look.” Sure enough, there it was. The shot was witnessed by his playing partner, Mike Miller, and his opponents, Eric Sensiba and Darryl Henderson.
“All the bars were closed, so I couldn’t buy drinks," Gordon said. "But I think those guys will hold me to it.” Gordon and Mike ended up losing the match on the last hole (which doesn’t seem right), but Gordon was a winner on number eight.
Congratulations to Gordon on his great hole-in-one, his second since moving to SaddleBrooke in 2013. His first was on number 11 at the Preserve. Well done, Gordon!