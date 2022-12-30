The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association held their 2022 year end Holiday Business Luncheon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, sponsored by Sonora Investment Management. Golfers headed out to the course in their most festive attire, while starter Rennie Temple was tasked with picking out the BEST outfits. After the morning round, all moved to the MountainView ballroom for a delicious turkey dinner and kazoo-caroling! Best costumes were awarded, door prizes were given out, and the 2023 Board was announced and approved.

Also, the 2022 State Medallion winners were announced. Karen Erickson with the low gross and Lan Ngyuen with low net will compete in the Arizona Women’s State Medallion Tournament on Saturday, January 14 to Sunday, January 15, in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Congratulations!

For any ladies interested in joining the MPWGA 2023 season, please check out the Membership link online at mpwga.com. All handicaps are welcome, and the Tuesday play dates include a variety of fun events to provide opportunities to meet other golfers in the community.