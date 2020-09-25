If you would like to make a material difference in the lives of local veterans in need, there really is only one practical and effective way to do that.
“No other organization has done more for local veterans and service members in need. Thank you to all of the members of the American Legion Oro Valley Post 132,” these were the words recently spoken by Chairman of the Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans Alliance.
To continue to fulfill their mission of service, Post 132 is sponsoring its eleventh annual charity golf tournament, their primary fundraiser. One hundred percent of the tournament proceeds will be used to fund their nationally acclaimed programs which provide care and assistance to local homeless and “at risk” veterans and to the families of the deployed soldiers of their adopted Arizona National Guard and Reserve Units, our state’s citizen soldiers. The funding of their programs is dependent entirely on the generosity of the community.
They have maxed out at the reduced number of golfers that can be accommodated by the COVID-19 guidelines compliant tournament format. The reduced number of golfers places an even greater importance and need on sponsorship and general donations to the cause.
For more information, visit https://ovamericanlegion132.com/2020/03/10/annual-golf-tournament/ or contact Dino Cameron by phone at 520-219-5071 or by email at dinousps@hotmail.com.
Donations to Post 132 are tax deductible and donations of any amount are gratefully accepted. Please mail donations to American Legion OV Post 132, PO Box 69665, Oro Valley, AZ 85737.
The American Legion Veterans Service Organization has been fulfilling its commitment of service to veterans, service members and local communities for 101 years.