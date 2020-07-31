Award-winning American Legion Oro Valley Post 132 is sponsoring its eleventh annual charity golf tournament on Saturday, September 19 at The Views GC in Sun City, Oro Valley. One hundred percent of the proceeds provided give care and assistance to local homeless and “at risk” veterans and to the families of the deployed soldiers of our adopted Arizona National Guard and Reserve Units (our citizen soldiers).
The tournament has been redesigned to comply with CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines. The traditional check-in and paper form of scoring have been eliminated and other modifications which emphasize a contactless experience and social distancing have been implemented. A dual-hole start (all golfers tee off on either hole 1 or hole 10) with staggered tee times beginning at 7 a.m. and restricted to the first 72 golfers, will ensure an enjoyable experience.
Registration is $75 per golfer. Assemble a foursome or consider making a donation for a We Care special hole sponsorship or a Tee box sponsorship. For further information and to obtain registration and donation forms please contact Dino Cameron, by phone at 520-219-5071 or by email at dinousps@hotmail.com. Visit www.ovamericanlegion132.com.
Donations to Post 132 are tax deductible and donations of any amount are gratefully accepted. Please mail registration forms and donations to American Legion OV Post 132, PO Box 69665, Oro Valley, AZ 85737. Please help us to help those in need.
“No other organization has done more for our local veterans in need. Thank you to the members of the Oro Valley Post 132,” said Chairman of the Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans Alliance.
The American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans’ service organization, has been fulfilling its commitment of service to veterans, service members and their families and local communities for 101 years. It is a nonpartisan, charitable veterans’ service organization charted by the U.S. Congress.