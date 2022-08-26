An amazing event happened at the Preserve on Monday, July 25. Our regular Monday group had two tee times and I was fortunate to be in the second.

We had fun, hit some good shots,and also hit some really bad shots, but nothing could prepare us for hole 13. We play the green tees. We like to have an occasional shot of being on a par 5 in 2 or hitting wedge to a middle pin, just like the pros. Yes, there are those who say we should play the purple of at least the combo, but we enjoy it and we have fun. But I digress.

On this particular day, Jeff Bennett from right here in the Preserve teed off last in our group.

The 13th is the hole we love to try and drive, sometimes with success other times, not so much. I was third with a shot right on line but came up a short. Jeff, who often times with simply tee off with an iron for his usual perfect placement, also, right down the pipe. This day, this amazing day, he pulled out the driver, began two or three practice swings and bam, off it went. It was a laser shot up the left side. It easily cleared the left trap and then, dropped out of sight. Jeff started walking. The other two in the group were already in their cart, but I waited and watched. This could do it, this could easily be middle green. So, I waited two, three, four seconds later it appeared. On the green and rolling. Not rolling like its going off the green, not rolling like it planned on stopping but rolling straight at the pin, like a easy four-foot putt. I yelled. I yelled “It’s on”, then “It’s close” and then….

Then I yelled, “it’s in, it’s in the cup!” No one believed me, primarily because no-one could have seen it even if they had been watching. Lets face it, watching a ball at 250-yards isn’t a specialty in our group. I knew what I saw. We headed up the cart part stopping next to a marshal and gave him the news, he turned around and waited to see if in fact a ball was going to be retrieved. As the rest of us chipped Jeff drove up to the green and casually strode up to the hole as if he were no big deal, reached in and pulled out the yellow ball. We hooted, and hollered and applauded Jeff. He had just accomplished the absolute rarest of feats in golf. The PGA website notes only one GPA player ever holing out on a par 4 and lists the odds at 6,000,000 to 1. True to his nature, he then calmly walked back to the cart. He did also take us to the closest bar open and in typical fashion, drinks were on him.