The HOA2 Golf Committee is sponsoring a Golf Information Presentation on Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. Golf Pro Matt Hudson and Golf Course Superintendent Paul Hallock will talk about the golf program and the golf course conditions for the HOA2 community. All golfers and non-golf residents are welcome to attend.
In a very challenging year for golf course conditions Paul and his staff have worked extremely hard to stay ahead of unusual weather conditions this year and the hard work is paying off. Come and hear about what his strategy has been and what his game plan will be for going into 2020.
Matt and his Assistant Pro Mike Karpe have initiated several new programs this year. Matt will give an update on what his plans are going into the new year.
The Program will be held at the Mountain View Clubhouse in the Ballroom East. Bring your friends.