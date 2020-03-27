Hohenstein and Schwartz Dentistry pledged its support of SaddleBrooke’s new Pickleball Complex with a very generous donation to SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA). In so doing, they will be recognized with a custom plaque noting “Hohenstein and Schwartz Dentistry” on a pickleball court.
SPA is in the process of expanding the current six-court pickleball facility to a 14-court Pickleball Complex, complete with restrooms, a Ramada and parking.
Hohenstein and Schwartz Dentistry has been a SaddleBrooke neighborhood business for over 11 years with a convenient location in Oro Valley on E. Rancho Vistoso Commercial Loop. They offer complete oral care and have the expertise and cutting-edge technology to handle the most complex issues. “We cherish lifetime patient relationships by delivering exceptional care, customer service, and compassion.”
Dr. Schwartz has called Tucson his home for over 20 years after graduating from Ohio State University College of Dentistry. Three busy children keep him very active. Dr. Hohenstein, a graduate of Creighton University School of Dentistry, has lived in Tucson for over 30 years and is an avid cyclist.
Dr. Hohenstein comments “Part of our mission statement includes supporting local community’s efforts to keep their population active and healthy. Pickleball is doing just that. With the surge of popularity in this sport, we are thrilled to be part of the expansion of what is sure to be a world-class Pickleball Complex in SaddleBrooke.”
Thank you, Hohenstein and Schwartz, for your mission to keep SaddleBrooke residents healthy and on the court. SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association could not be more grateful for your sponsorship.