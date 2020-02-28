On Monday, January 27, Keith McLean carded a Hole in One on SaddleBrooke #2. The upwind shot was 113 yards using a Wishon 9 iron. The ace was witnessed by Dan Ashley, Frank Morgan and Lenny Mattson. Congratulations Keith!
