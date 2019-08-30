Good news! All your cards and letters have produced some positive results. You’ll be glad to know that our president has spared no expense and hired an editor to assist this reporter to ensure the TIMELY deliverance of the deep in-depth coverage that y’all have been waiting for. Thanks to our editor you will no longer have to wait for important information such as:
Our Ace Day winners for January was Shawna Ianson with a gross score of 80 and Nancy Wyllie with a net score 61. Our February Aces played in May. Becky Hubbard bested the field with an 87 Gross and Vernie Tupa took Net with 66. March Aces were Debbie Green with a Gross score of 78 and Ann Running with a Net score of 63. In July, Molly Fullerton Aced with a Gross score of 85 and Marie Kahng won the Net with a 69.
Our State Medallion delegates will represent SaddleBrooke at the State tournament in January. Our congratulations to Ace Day winners Shawna Ianson and Debbie Green. Shawna carded an overall score of 155 and Debbie Green took Net with 124.
Oops, I think I missed a Hole-In-One winner. Charley Johnson aced Catalina #6 on April 29th with an 8 iron from 103 yards.
On to our top story of the month. Jane Chanik is back. In truth, she never left. She was just MIA for a short time to find digs closer to SaddleBrooke. As I’m sure you all can understand, she was tired of commuting from Albuquerque or Ft. Lauderdale every day. Finding a place proved no small task. She had to find a home large enough for her horse, giraffe, and armadillo. Sadly, she had to part with her giraffe and armadillo, but she and her horse have a fine new place. You can visit her giraffe and armadillo at the Reed Park Zoo.
This just in. As you are no doubt aware, Ace Detective Scuffie has been hot on the trail of some strange sightings on our golf course. Our investigator has zeroed in on the area of SaddleBrooke hole #8. The fact that these mysterious findings are now directly below the home of one of our association members is probably not significant. However… the sightings that were initially wispy blue have changed to a shimmering silver. I’ve sent Scuffie back into the field to continue the investigation. I’m confident we will obtain photographic evidence of this phenomena very soon.
Here’s a myth buster from our psychic department. Is it Okay to answer the phone when your number appear on the screen? NO NO NO. Folks, I have received the usual robocalls from Ohio, Texas, Colorado, etc. But the one that comes in with my name and phone number on the screen is really unsettling. Why? What if it’s me on the other end?
