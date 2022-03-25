Ninety-two. That’s how many MPMGA golfers teed it up in the annual Stampede, a (normally) two-day, four-man team event. Day One was held on Monday, February 21 at the Preserve. Day Two was scheduled for the Thursday, February 24, but was cancelled due to weather. (In the words of MPMGA president Dick Helms, it would have been a Stampede on Ice.)
The 23 teams were separated into four flights based on handicaps. Day One was Rotating Partners, a format in which each of the four players teams up with one of the other three players for six assigned holes. Each two-man team within the foursome records their best net score, and it is added to the best net of the other two-man team.
Although Day Two (a Shamble) was cancelled, all Stampede participants hoofed it over to the MountainView Ballroom for a nice burger buffet and an announcement of the winners. A highlight of the luncheon was an informative presentation by our guest sponsor, Wendy Harn, of the Morris-Hall law firm. Wendy provided the group with a lot of helpful information about estate planning.
And the winning teams were:
Flight 1, with a net score of -9:
-Bill Bender, Jim Donat, Joe Strong, and Bill Burnett won in a scorecard playoff over:
-Scott Lundgren, Lee Leksell, Matt Kambic and David Hill.
Flight 2, with a net score of -9:
Rick Cole, Gary Cain, Don Erickson, Merv Walsh.
Flight 3, with a net score of -6:
Tom Beahan, Tony Blunt, Phil Gray, Doug Johnson.
Flight 4, with the Overall Net Score of -11:
Stewart Dresch, Jack Hammar, Darryl Henderson, Manny Lemos.
Congratulations to all Stampede flight winners, and especially to the overall winning team, pictured here. Great job of leading the herd.