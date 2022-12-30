POP Tennis is a rapidly growing sport in SaddleBrooke that is easy to play and simply fun.

A number of pickleball players have discovered and are enjoying playing POP. It has some similarity to pickleball with both sports having a single underhand serve and a manageable sized court. POP doubles is played within the singles lines on a tennis court and there is a baseline that is nine-feet in from the tennis baseline. The POP ball is slower than a standard tennis ball which makes it easier to keep rallies going.

Currently the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club has about 200 POP players. To help more picklers learn about the game the STC is offering a free session of introduction to POP especially geared to pickleball players. The event will be held on Thursday, January 26, from 12 p.m. to 2pm at the HOA-1 Tennis Center.

Paddles, balls and experienced POP players will be there as you try your hand at POP. All 20 SaddleBrooke tennis courts are now striped for POP so there is plenty of availability of court time.

Come and check out POP Tennis and become a dual sport athlete!