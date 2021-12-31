Here are some instructors for both Tennis and POP Tennis for those who want to improve their skills:

  • Chris Madsen, Certified Professional – (520) 338-4235
  • TJ Duffey, Certified Senior Development Instructor – (520) 907-4276
  • Jim Ward, Certified Instructor – (520) 820-9818
  • Keith Coleman, Certified Competitive Coach – (774) 270-0844
  • Liam Flynn, Racquet Stringing – (732) 239-6483

Their business cards are in the Tennis Center.

Check with the Tennis Center to find out the FREE POP Drop-in schedule.

