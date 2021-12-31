Here are some instructors for both Tennis and POP Tennis for those who want to improve their skills:
- Chris Madsen, Certified Professional – (520) 338-4235
- TJ Duffey, Certified Senior Development Instructor – (520) 907-4276
- Jim Ward, Certified Instructor – (520) 820-9818
- Keith Coleman, Certified Competitive Coach – (774) 270-0844
- Liam Flynn, Racquet Stringing – (732) 239-6483
Their business cards are in the Tennis Center.
Check with the Tennis Center to find out the FREE POP Drop-in schedule.