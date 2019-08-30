Just loved playing football as a youngster? Still love watching NFL football? You enjoy the banter with other fans? If so, you can become General Manager/coach of your own NFL football team. Saddlebrooke style that is.
Saddlebrooke has its own NFL fantasy football league. These are FUN leagues for competing against your Saddlebrooke neighbors. If you are interested in some friendly competition, feel free to contact Walt Teike at 818-1669 or email wteike@MSN.com. More information will be proved for any and all questions at that time.
There are two leagues in which to compete. There is a head to head league of 16 weeks and an accumulative league also 16 weeks. Win one league or the other or both. The end result is fun and meeting new friends. These leagues are open to Saddlebrooke residents, including the Ranch.. LADIES, I know there are many ladies who love NFL football. Currently we have several ladies participating. There is a pre-season mock draft party, occasional get together at home or a clubhouse to watch games.
If you never played fantasy football, it is simple. You will draft a team of actual NFL players. According to league rules, what each player does on game day is part of your total team score. Of course, score is everything.
Tell your neighbors and your friends. Get them to join with you. Time is wasting.