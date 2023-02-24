The SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) has scheduled an intramural pickleball tournament for SPA members on Friday, March Saturday, March 24, Sunday, March 25 and Monday, March 26. Women’s doubles games will be played on Saturday, March 24, men’s doubles games will be conducted on Sunday, March 25 and mixed doubles games will be on Monday, March 26. Each doubles group will have a maximum of 14 teams and will be divided into four sections: 2.0 and 2.5 rated players, combined; 3.0 rated players; 3.5 rated players; and 4.0 and 4.5 players, combined. Two sections of each group will play in the morning, and the remaining two sections of each group will play in the afternoon. Each section will be divided into two branches of seven teams, and the two branches will each play seven games in a round robin format. Participants will sign up for the tournament on the SPA website event calendar based upon their record ratings or self-ratings. SPA will send notices to members as to when sign up is available and with other details.

