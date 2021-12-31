The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners are always excited about new members. Two new members just happen to be relatives.
New member Janet Ekkert is the niece of recent new member Donna Schwald. Janet has lived in SaddleBrooke about a year and a half after arriving here from Illinois. A long time golfer Janet has never been a member of a league. Donna has lived in SaddleBrooke for two-years, and has been playing golf with neighbor ladies since moving here. We are certain they will enjoy their affiliation with the MPLN organization. We welcome Janet and Donna to our MPLN SaddleBrooke golf league family.