Mountain Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) competed for the President’s Cup during a two-day low net event. The tournament was held this year on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the MountainView Golf Club followed by a luncheon to honor the winner of “The Cup” and the “Flight” winners. There was also a “follow the field” group of ladies that completed the play on day two. T his year is de’ja’ vu again for Raye Cobb having won this year’s President’s Cup.

Golf Pro Matt Hudson and MPLN’s President Caryl Dowell presented the trophy to Raye.

Congratulations to all the participating winners of this year’s President Cup!