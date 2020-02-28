By unanimous approval at their January general membership meeting, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) members passed a motion to move forward with the construction of the new SaddleBrooke Pickleball Complex. The current six-court Ridgeview facility will expand to include 14 courts, a Ramada, restrooms, storage space and parking. With pickleball as the fastest growing sport for active adults and something home buyers want, the first-class, long-awaited complex will be a valuable asset to SPA members and the entire SaddleBrooke community.
The Fundraising Committee is seeking financial support from the entire community, neighboring businesses, HOAs, and its membership. Payment for the project’s cost, estimated at $1.1 million, has already begun and the balance will come from existing funds, loans, and donations. SPA encourages every member of SPA and residents of the SaddleBrooke community, who have not yet donated or would like to make an additional donation, to please consider doing so now. Construction is predicted to begin on Tuesday, March 31.
January meeting attendees recognized SPA members Murray Cullen and Loree Edwards with applause, appreciation, and miniature pickleball paddles for their donation of $5,000 each. Thank you, Murray and Loree, for your generosity! In addition, SPA extends a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has contributed money and time to help finance the building of the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Complex.
Every contribution is welcome and appreciated, and those of $300 and more will receive special recognition. Sponsoring a court, a bench, or the Ramada, recognition on the Donor’s Roll, website ads and custom engraved bricks are some of the ways these very special donations will be acknowledged. The forms for Brick Donations and Individual Donations may be found on the SPA website at spa.clubexpress.com.
For more information about contributions, recognition levels, payment by credit card or the project in general, please call Shawne Cryderman at (845) 826-1269 or Jim Schlote by at (303) 807-6113.
You can donate by mailing a check along with a completed Individual Donation Form to:
SPA Fundraising Team
62797 East Sandlewood Road
SaddleBrooke, AZ 85739
The vote is in, the construction is about to begin and soon the new SaddleBrooke Pickleball Complex will be filled with enthusiastic players. Please show your support and leave a lasting legacy for our wonderful community!