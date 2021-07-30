If you play golf at MountainView or the Preserve, you’ve surely seen Joe Sieverding’s friendly, smiling face. Sometimes he greets you on the first tee as the Starter. Other times, he keeps an eye on things out on the course as a Marshall.
But maybe you didn’t know that Joe also plays a bit of golf himself when he’s not working— and plays it pretty well. On Thursday, June 10, while competing in the MPMGA’s Summer Bash, Joe scored an ace on the eleventh hole at the Preserve, a par-3 that measured 128-yards that day.
Joe launched a 9-iron over the deep bunker that guards the front of the green. The ball sailed on a good line toward the pin, which was positioned at the back of the green and not entirely visible. Two of his playing partners also hit pretty good shots. When they reached the green, they were surprised to see only two balls on the putting surface. Where was that other one? Joe was still looking around when one of the guys said, “Joe, you better go look in the hole.”
And what Joe discovered was that he had just recorded his third hole-in-one. Joe achieved his first at the Elmwood Course in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then chalked up another one on the second hole at HOA-1’s Tucson course.
Congratulations, Joe! Now you have another good reason to smile.