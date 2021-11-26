It seems that Joe Sieverding doesn’t like to putt— he keeps getting the ball in the hole with his tee shot. Joe recorded his fourth hole-in-one on Thursday, October 7 on the par-3 sixth hole at the Preserve. His perfectly struck 9-iron to a back pin position, measuring 122 yards, landed softly, and rolled into the cup. His playing partners that day were Jay Synkelma and Duane Altrom. We’re not sure if they were treated to a post-round beverage. Congratulations, Joe!! Keep those aces coming. Some of us still have to use the flat stick.