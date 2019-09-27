Attention Saddlebrooke HOA#1 and HOA#2 Men!
- Are you a new resident in SaddleBrooke or MountainView and want to meet other golfers in the community?
- Did you use to play golf and haven’t played for a while?
- Do you occasionally play golf with your wife and would like to play more?
- Do you now play with the men’s 18 hole leagues in Saddlebrooke or MountainView and feel perhaps 18 holes is a bit much these days?
If you answered yes to any of the above questions, maybe the SaddleBrooke HOA#1 Men’s Nine Hole Golf League is for you. We are inviting all SaddleBrooke and MountainView men living in HOA#1 and HOA#2 to join our nine-hole league for the 2020 golf season.
The Men’s Niners play golf on Wednesday mornings and play 9 holes with different members each week. All members join the Arizona Golf Association and establish a nine-hole handicap to even out the skill levels in the weekly competition. League play occurs on SaddleBrooke’s three nine-hole golf courses. During the season the Niner’s host and participates in events with other nine hole golf associations in the area. The 2019-2020 golf season starts on Wednesday, November 6, and our current members are eager to meet new faces.
For more information and 2020 Calendar of Events, please plan to attend our 2020 season kick-off meeting on October 15th, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., location: HOA#1 Clubhouse-Coyote North Meeting Room (across the hall from Pro Shop), or to get immediate questions answered, please call Gary Beeler at (520) 825-4096.