Come join the fun with The Verde Sputters—the Putting club. No more dragging around for three to four hours in the hot sun or the winter cold. Sputters usually takes only one hour—sometimes an hour and a half—and meet in the Road Runner Grill for quick meeting, some stay for breakfast or lunch. Then, we have real fun again once a month at our monthly business luncheon meeting. Lots of laughs and fun events! Members meet on Monday (winter hours sign-in at 9:30 a.m. and putting at 10 a.m.). Late enough you can have a good breakfast or just coffee at the Roadrunner before we begin. For more information, please contact:

Opal Larkin — (520) 444-6308 — OpalLarkin@wbhsi.net

Judy Loritz — (520) 818-2308 — jkl37141@gmail.com

The Verde Sputters doesn’t let a little cold weather stop them. Not only was it windy and chilly but the course was a challenge on Monday, March 27, for 44 sputters and five guests shivered and chased those little white balls blown by the wind all over the course. Linda Lewis and Dianne Hoedel did a super job of setting up the “obstacle” course. There were 125 fours scored by the 49 sputters. Sue Ryan and Marilyn Palatas have a hard act to follow in April. The smiling faces of Donna Bujvofsky and yours truly have to be as pleasant as the shivering Carolyn McLean who looked like she was heading to the Antarctic after signing everyone in. Hazel Roper beat everyone with a 39, the lowest score. Annette Aubuchon led the group with four Hole-in-Ones one more Annette and you would have won mucho bucks...maybe next week. Hazel Roper and Louise Weiss each got Three Hole-in-Ones. Cathy Howard, Carol Jones, Judy Loritz, Carolyn McLean and Lisa Urban got two Hole-in-Ones. Not to be outdone with one Hole-in-One were Laura Berkley, Hilda Clyde again, Mickey Levich, Janet Knowles, Lydia O’Connor, Kathie Roberts, Sue Ryan, Sue Spaniol, Penny Stowe, Karen Taylor, Alida Wilkes and Pam Young. Two of our guests and possible new members also got a Hole-in-One. Let’s hear it for Betsy Amento and Margaret Davidson.

No luncheon in April. Our May luncheon on Monday, May 1, following “putting” will be the Marj Cattrell Luncheon. The menu will be all-natural frenched chicken breast with Madeira wine and mushroom sauce, white and wild rice blend, oven roasted vegetable medley. For dessert, a Lemon layer cake with raspberry drizzle. To celebrate our May luncheon the Board of Sputters has planned a celebration to recognize not only Marj Cattrell (our founder who has passed away) but also our former presidents who have kept the spirit and fun going over the past 21-years. Come and thank our former presidents for their leadership in continuing our fun group:

Monica Light

Karen Martin

Carol Odell

Paulette Stark

Elaine Ackerman

Ginny Porteous

Trudy Miller

Lisa Lefebvre

Lydia O’Connor

Barb Rempel

Joan Chorst

Fran Hampton

Why did the Zero start dating? To find the only one—the only one for fun and friendship—Verde Sputters! Join in the fun now! See ya there!