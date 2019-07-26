July 4th Celebration and Tennis Social
By Jerry Fay
As usual, the 4th of July provided us with a beautiful day to celebrate, play tennis and enjoy a BBQ pot luck.
We had players on 15 courts playing mixed doubles with the pairing and format developed by Melanie Murphy, Carol Eisenbraun and Mike Oberski. Everyone enjoyed the spirited tennis in spite of the heat and were rewarded with lemonade and ice tea on the patio after their matches.
Due to an unexpected glitch with our grill master, Jerry Fay and Richard Boyer stepped in to fire up the tennis center grill and cooked the hamburgers and hot dogs just in time for the pot luck to begin.
The pot luck fare was exceptional with crock pots of baked beans, salads, chips and condiments to enhance the hot dogs and hamburgers. There were plenty of yummy desserts. When everyone was seated you could tell from the noise level that a good time was being had by all.
To conclude the day John Sochacki introduced the new members, wished Rufus Renfrow a happy 92nd birthday and thanked the more than 80 attendees for their support of the tennis club. As with any event of this size the volunteer participation to make it a success was outstanding. John thanked those by name.
- Tennis Pairings & Format: Melanie Murphy, Carol Eisenbraun and Mike Oberski. Set up was provided by Richard and Diane Boyer and Rufus Renfrow. Decorations were Debbie McGeehan and Carol Eisenbraun.
- The kitchen crew was led by Linda Oberski and Bea Dillehunt with help from Ritchel Duffy, Cheryl Fay, KK Kortus and Dagmar Hampton.
- Judie Renfrow checked everyone in and collected guest fees for non-members. Carol Eisenbraun passed out tennis balls and confirmed that all tennis players had arrived at their courts.
- As usual, our club photographer was TJ Duffy. Our M.C. was John Sochacki. Tear down and clean up was provided by Jay Clary, Scott Wilber, Charles Kahng and many others who stayed to help with table, chair and general cleanup.
- Jerry and Cheryl Fay were the event coordinators and know they could not have done it without the exceptional and many volunteers.
Our SaddleBrooke Firemen always enjoy our leftovers which were taken to the station at the close of our event.
Enough can’t be said about the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club membership and their willingness to make all our social events a success.
That’s the thing about STC. It is the venue for fun in the outdoors. To join us, just call Connie Kacer, Membership Chair (825-7585) or the STC office (825-0255). It’s that easy.
We invite you to browse through hundreds of photos and find event details on our Facebook page; you don’t need a Facebook account.