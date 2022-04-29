Another day, another hole in one for Kelly Paxton. On Monday, March 21, Kelly scored the tenth ace of his golfing career at the Preserve’s par-3 14th hole during the first round of the MPMGA’s President’s Cup tournament. Considering that the odds of getting a hole in one are about 12,500 to one, Kelly has notched up quite an impressive number. He has scored his aces in several different states, from Seattle to Oregon to Montana to Chicago.

His latest, a 144-yard shot with a 7-iron, was witnessed by playing partners Doug Anderson, Doug Jones, and Scott West, who watched as the ball landed just past the pin and backed up into the hole.

Congratulations, Kelly — keep ‘em coming.