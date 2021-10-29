The SaddleBrooke Tennis and Pop Tennis Club hosted a Labor Day “Karaoke Night” social for all SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) members and their guests. The event was held on Sunday, September 5.
It was a special night highlighted by a September storm that all of us will not soon forget. We started on the tennis building patio but not long after the social began everything and everyone moved indoors.
As the storm was roaring outside those of us attending had a great time singing our favorite tunes. The DJ for the event was Mike Dunbar and he did a great job keeping the singing on track. It’s always fun to see tennis club members off the tennis court and in a different venue. I’m not sure we found folks that will be on “American Idol” but many of them are talented singers and it was fun to watch and listen.
The club provided a dessert/coffee table. Personally, I thought the ice cream and pie was terrific!
We would like to thank the club for hosting and Cindy Madsen and Debbie McGeehan for all their work in making the event go smoothly.