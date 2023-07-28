SaddleBrooke’s tough cookies—Ladies 55 + 4.0 team wins the league for the second year in a row with an undefeated season.

The team’s co-captains are Jane Zielske and Jackie Kline. We have co-captained for years and I am fortunate to have Jackie as an amazing co-captain, as well as a wonderful partner.

Returning veterans from last year’s team are Louise O’Reilly, Tina Huber, Jill Duckett, Marie Kahng, Holly Rose, Jackie Kline and Jane Zielske. Former member Melissa De Looze was out for knee replacement.

We have several newcomers this year. Janine Sullivan, Venita Ransom, Lynda Coville, Brenda Harried, Janet Jensen and Ruth Irving.

Even with a larger team than last year we had many matches where we had no subs. The team demonstrated great flexibility, as most of us played with several partners and in some matches, folks played with a partner they had never played with before.

The pressure on the team increased through the season as we were always in second place due to the first place team having better stats than us. We won more matches (2-1) and they won more matches (3-0), and when the big day came to play the first place team, we won 2-1. After that the pressure was on not to lose a match as any loss would result in a second place finish.

The team constantly rose to the occasion. Out of eight matches, we won three matches, 3-0 (winning all three courts). The other five matches we won 2-1. Three of those came down to a 3rd set tie break which we had to win and did. During the eight matches we ended up playing six super tie breaks and we won all of them. The team demonstrated great composure, good sportsmanship, great camaraderie, and competitive spirit. Well done, ladies!

Sectionals will be at El Conquistador in Tucson beginning Friday, September 15, to Sunday, September 17.