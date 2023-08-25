Our community signature golf course hole is SaddleBrooke #2. We all know that hole. It is the one with the beautiful lake with a fountain right on SaddleBrooke Boulevard. We drive by it often.
Many of us approach that par-3 hole with trepidation as we have to hit over the water to get onto or near the green. On Thursday, August 3, Debbie Thompson got a hole-in-one on that hole! She hit the ball from the tee into the hole using only one shot.
This is Debbie’s first hole-in-one. It was witnessed by Char Crossman and Judy Schilling. When asked how she did it, Debbie humbly replied, “It was fun and pretty amazing. I was just excited to clear the water and then it went into the hole!” Congratulations to Debbie. You really aced it!