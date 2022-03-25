Each year, our two Lady Niners golf groups in SaddleBrooke play together in a tournament called, Across the Brooke, followed by a luncheon. This event began in 2003 in the spirit of community sisterhood. It has been through a few names and iterations, but its 18-year history continues today. This tournament was called Home & Home, the YaYa Sisterhood, and Across the Pond before we changed it to Across the Brooke in 2015, a name more suited to our SaddleBrooke community.
This year, the MountainView/Preserve Lady Niners hosted the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners for this event. Foursomes included two ladies from the SaddleBrooke Niners and two from the MountainView/Preserve Niners. What a great way to get to know our golfing neighbors. Congratulations to our many winners. Third-place winners were Yvonne Garthwait, Eileen Snearly, Loralee Horwedel and Harriet Rosenberg. Second-place winners are Patti Rubel, Shirley Samlaska, Paula Vogel and Shirley Nuss. The first-place winners were Linda Rouse, Marcy Tixier, Kat Danner and Karel Titone. Way to shine, ladies.
We’re definitely excited about our upcoming Lady Niners Invitational tournament, to be held on Monday, March 28. Many other nine-hole ladies clubs in the Tucson area have been invited and we anticipate a big attendance. There will be special mulligan packets, a putting contest, a cash raffle, and a basket raffle. This full-day event starts with a continental breakfast followed by our 9 a.m. shotgun golf event. We will have a luncheon at the Vistas Restaurant that includes a Birdie Salad with grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, red bell pepper and fried wontons. Prizes will be given out during the luncheon. What a fun day this will be. This is an excellent opportunity to meet other golfing ladies and to learn about other courses in the Tucson area. Maybe this will expand our golfing opportunities.
SaddleBrooke Lady Niners is a fun, friendly, respectful league of lady golfers who play a 9-hole golf game each Tuesday morning. If you would like to play golf regularly, join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Check us out at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.
Us Niners are very appreciative of our event sponsors: Desert Life Pharmacy, RidgeView Physical Therapy, Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona and Morris Hall PLLC.