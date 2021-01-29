The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners are very grateful to June Hill and Liz Carlson who founded this organization in 1990. Thanks to them, over 30 years later, we continue to enjoy our many golf games and events. Our annual Founders Cup in January was in honor of them.
On a warm and sunny Arizona winter day, we Niners played an enjoyable 9-hole Founders Cup. Congratulations to Terri Tindal for winning this year’s tournament. Following the tournament, we feasted on a celebratory luncheon of chicken tortilla soup and parmesan-crusted turkey sandwiches followed by a dessert of peach cobbler with ice cream. Yummy! Raffle winners were Ann Irwin, Charlotte James, Sheryl Nugent and Yvonne Garthwait.
We Niners are very appreciative of our event sponsors: Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona and Morris Hall PLLC. Many thanks to Sheryl Nugent who coordinated the tournament and announced the winner of the Founders Cup. We also give thanks to Vicki Long who, once again, coordinated the luncheon and provided the table decorations for which she is well known.
SaddleBrooke Lady Niners are a league of lady golfers who play a 9-hole golf game each Tuesday morning. We are known for our spirit of respect and friendship. President Kat Danner says, “We endeavor to make every league day fun and enjoyable in this wonderful game of golf that we all love and have in common. Together, this will be a wonderful year of camaraderie and golf, smiles and laughter.”
If you would like to play golf regularly, join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners! Check us out online at www.sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room. Already in January, we welcomed new members: Jeanne Campbell, Judy Lunceford, Karen Johnson, Louise O’ Donald, Patti Lierman, Shelia Ratza, Sue Skeen, Susan Lucci, Suzy Pohle, Wanda Day and Wanda Ross.
Our next event in February is the Across the Brooke Tournament. We will be hosting the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners. This tournament provides for fun competition and socialization between these two Lady Niners groups in our community. We have other special events during many months of the year.