Our SaddleBrooke Lady Niners Invitational tournament held on Monday, March 28 was a great day and a huge success. We had 124 ladies golfing on two different courses in SaddleBrooke - 81 were from outside clubs in the Tucson area and across the state. Golfing at our SaddleBrooke courses definitely is a draw. Many golfers commented on how green and beautiful our courses are. We certainly appreciate our golf course staff for all they do to maintain and enhance our courses. Many thanks also to our sister MountainView Preserve Lady Niners who brought many golfers and also provided much-needed golf carts to accommodate the many golfers at this event. The fun theme for this invitational was We’re Going on a Safari. We saw many ladies dressed in animal designs amongst those wearing their club colors.

This event started at 7 a.m. with a continental breakfast that included yummy pastries and the coffee we so wanted to start our day. During this time, we purchased special mulligan packets that also included free putt coupons that proved to be very useful. We had plenty of time for a fun miniature-golf-style putting game and to practice at the driving range. At 9 a.m., we began the main event that was playing a 9-hole team shotgun golf game. In addition to team scores, we had competitions for closest to the hole, closest to the line and longest putt. This event was a nice way to get to know golfers in other Niner leagues. We appreciate everyone who came to play and offer huge thanks to Edie Crall and her committee who did so much to make this event such a success.

After golfing, we enjoyed a luncheon at the Vistas Restaurant that included a Birdie Salad with grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, red bell pepper and fried wontons. The room and tables were very attractively decorated by the talented Vicki Long and her team. Our Niners created many beautiful baskets that resulted in a successful basket raffle. There also was an always-popular cash raffle. The success of this raffle enables us to donate $970 to Tucson Girls Junior Golf, a great mid-year contribution to a worthy cause.

Many prizes were awarded during the luncheon. Most notably, the winners of the golf tournament were:

SaddleBrooke Course

First Place: Judy Lynch, Jean Lorch, Lane Kemper and Susan Lucci

Second Place: Nancy Fuller-Wilson, Dorra Bost, Maureen Herr and Pat Dale

Third Place: Sue Skeen, Pattie Liberman, Rebecca Ray and Tina Webber

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Tucson Course

First Place: Sandi Harrell, Beth Smith, Rosemary Bounds and Terry Hoffman

Second Place: Dee Reynolds, Elaine Wood, Margie Hanson and Hedy Gryszan

Third Place: Phyllis Solti, Mary Capra and Reggie Wegman

The Pro Shop added many new items and offered sale prices so the day ended with many ladies shopping. What a great day! We plan to hold another Invitational in 2024.

SaddleBrooke Lady Niners is a fun, friendly league of lady golfers who play a 9-hole golf game each Tuesday morning. If you would like to play golf regularly, join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Check us out at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.

We Niners are very appreciative of our event sponsors: Desert Life Pharmacy, RidgeView Physical Therapy, Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona, and Morris Hall PLLC.