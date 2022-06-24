How cool it is that our President won our President's Cup! Congratulations to Terri Tindal—way to golf! Our Lady Niners President’s Cup is a match play tournament played over a number of days. The tournament started on Tuesday, May 10 with 16 golfers. The field was narrowed to eight golfers who played on Sunday, May 12. The four winners played again on Friday, May 17. The two finalists were Terri Tindal and Yvonne Garthwait who played for the championship on Tuesday, May 24. This is always a fun tournament for the Niners.

On Tuesday, June 14, we held our annual Golf, Luncheon and General Meeting. After a fun morning of golf, we enjoyed a lunch of Summer Berry Salad with greens, strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts and sliced grilled chicken breast. This was followed by Key Lime Pie for dessert. What a yummy, summery meal.

The luncheon was an opportunity to visit with representatives from Girls Golf of Tucson. This wonderful organization supports girls in our area who would like to learn the game of golf. What a great way to ensure the continuation of the sport we all enjoy. The Lady Niners presented a check to Girls Golf to aid in the continuation of their efforts for all girls in Tucson. We Lady Niners are very pleased to continue to support these young ladies.

Summer is an excellent time to join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Membership fees are reduced in July. Fewer people are here in SaddleBrooke so it’s a good time to make friends with other golfers. Often, the more we golf, the better we get (doesn’t that happen with most things) so, join us to improve your game and maybe your handicap. We make league days fun. Every Tuesday morning, we golf in friendly nine-hole games at one of the three SaddleBrooke golf courses. We also have a variety of competitive tournaments throughout the year. Check us out online at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.

We Lady Niners are very appreciative of our event sponsors: Desert Life Pharmacy, RidgeView Physical Therapy, Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona, and Morris Hall PLLC.