When my friend phoned and asked me to write some articles about the upcoming Bee-Cuz We Care Cancer Golf Tournament, she was worried. She wondered if the $30 price was too high and feared ladies might hesitate to sign up. We chatted for a while, and as I began to get a sense of the event and understood what people would be getting for their money, I actually thought the price was a huge bargain. I didn’t say anything to her, though, because, like I said, I’m just the writer, not one of the organizers. But… since this is my last article before the December 9 sign-up deadline, I have to tell you I’m still convinced this event is the bargain of the century— and I’m betting you’ll agree:
By now you’re probably aware the tournament, scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, is a joint effort between the Saddlebrooke Lady 9’ers and SBWGA18. The day begins with a casual, non-competitive nine or 18-hole shotgun scramble. Your greens fees will be reduced, handicaps and golf memberships aren’t required, and if you need a group to play with, one will be provided. This relaxed, non-stressful golf format was chosen for two reasons: first, so every woman who participates will feel comfortable and welcome, and secondly, because no money prizes will be awarded so every nickel possible can go to charity
If you decide to skip golf altogether and save your energy for the jam-packed afternoon, be sure to arrive with a huge appetite and a winning spirit. A delicious plated luncheon will be waiting for you in the Vistas dining room, and just maybe a winning raffle ticket as well.
In addition to the fun raffle, an exciting live auction is sure to lure you into a frenzied bidding war. Imagine a whimsical, life-like R2D2 robot delighting the grandchild who has everything, or a stunning, hand-made commemorative quilt warming your heart for years to come. If a gourmet extravaganza sounds tempting, you’ll want to place the winning bid for a fabulous Saddlebrooke Library dinner.
Our guest speaker, Chrisie Funari will talk about the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, which she founded in honor of her daughter, Ava, who was lost to pediatric cancer at five years old. The ACFC is literally a miracle for countless Arizona families struggling with the devastation of childhood cancer, and Chrisie’s story is one of the most compelling you’ll ever hear.
We will celebrate our own cancer survivors and have an opportunity to thank them personally for the hope they bring to all of us.
Before signing off, I’d like to say I’m honored to have played a small part in this amazing tournament, and on behalf of Ava and every child facing cancer, I thank you for considering signing up. And, by the way, if you’re wondering how I knew you’d agree with me the price is a bargain, it’s obvious: Bee-Cuz We Care.
Go visit our website, www.sbwga.com (click the Bee), for details and an application or ask at the pro shop… Deadline to sign up is Monday, December 9 by 12 p.m. Note: there will be no refunds after December 9.