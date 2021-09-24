Mike Dunbar was our brave DJ who brought his karaoke equipment to the tennis patio on the night of Monday, September 6. Yes, the night of our biggest storm ever at SaddleBrooke! Everything was set up and ready to go on the patio for our 6 p.m. gathering of tennis players and guests. However, the weather had other ideas and the wind, rain and hail came suddenly. No problem though— we moved it all indoors to the office and let the good times roll!
It was understandable that not everyone wanted to venture out in that storm, but we did have approximately 30 determined souls. It was a memorable night for sure. We saw talents beyond tennis skills that one never knew our tennis players had! There are video’s to prove it too!
Our own tennis pros proved they had other talents. TJ Duffy shared his passion of photography with the club and captured these memorable moments! Mike Dunbar not only provided all the equipment for karaoke, but he was quite the entertainer and singer. Chris Madsen surprised us with his vocal talent and sang more songs than he originally planned (maybe some adult beverages helped?) Gene McGeehan (nicknamed “dancing machine”) did some dancing with his wife.
Other tennis players like Sharon Gartner and Tracy Reingruber (who also sang with her husband John) were the “Rockets” while Bill Nagy sang New York, New York. Larry White and Zoli Nagy from the Singing Saguaros belted out some songs with their great voices putting us all to shame! Shannon Doyle arrived a bit later due to the storm, but he added to the fun by singing quite a few songs. Towards the end of the evening, we all sang “Hallelujah” in tribute to 9/11.
The fabulous part of the night was not just singing but a dessert bar organized by Cindy Madsen, Sandy Stettler and Diane Poling along with flavored coffees. The Madsen’s set up their old-fashioned popcorn machine and Chad Stettler made homemade vanilla ice cream. Thanks to volunteers like Shirley Dunbar and Greg Poling who helped out in all areas to make this a special event. It was certainly a night to remember in many ways!
Thanks to SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) members who make our club special and to our Board for supporting our activities!