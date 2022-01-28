The MouintainView Preserve Lady Niners held their pre-Christmas Holly Jolly event on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The golf format was a fun step-a-side shot gun start at MV Golf Club. Reindeer Rice Krispy treats made by Barbara Bloch were handed out at registration.
The theme of the after-golf luncheon was Reindeer Games. There was a reindeer toss, prizes, and awards. Raffle tickets were sold by Maria Miller and Louise Bidwell benefitting Aviva Children's Services. Lovely centerpieces were made by Judy Hendricks, and handmade embroidered Christmas scenes by Denise Gillat-Norgard and were for sale after the luncheon.
The Niners invited golf pros, Matt Hudson and Mike Karte as their guests for lunch to thank them for all their help throughout the past year. Thank you to the co-chairpersons Charlene Leach and Linda Rouse for a delightfully successful holiday luncheon.