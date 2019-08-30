Am I the only one happy to see this brutal Sonoran Desert summer wane away? I didn’t think so.
June was particularly difficult. Monsoon 2018 began in June. The 2019 version saw nothing but scorching temperatures and struggling plants, animals and people (my crews and Saddlebrooke Softball players). Oh, and it lasted well into July, so much so that Mark Hojnacki had to issue heat-related warnings and guidelines for players. Like plants, people need water and lots of it during peaks of high temperatures.
I opted out of the summer season because I knew my already aching body would never heal if I didn’t rest it and the fact that I had to put it through the rigors of work in the brutal heat.
But, alas, the rains came mid-July. The dirt got soft and the plants got green again. And we began to see tarantulas and snakes more often.
I spent the early part of this summer coaching in Oro Valley Little League, and I am proud to say that our squad won the AAA league championship. And our league had three different All-Star teams play very well in the District 5 tournaments.
One team of mostly 11-year-old players won the state championship by going undefeated in both the district and state tournaments. Imagine that, these guys beat the best players in every Little League in Arizona.
It will be interesting to see how they fare again next season when the winner of the state tournament advances to regionals and then, if they’re lucky and good, to the Little League World Series.
I watched Tucson’s Sunnyside team, Arizona’s representatives for 2019 almost make it to the World Series, but they got bumped by a perennially strong Hawaii team. I was proud of Sunnyside and it gives me hope that next year’s crop of Oro Valley Little League All Stars will perform as well. I am pretty sure they will.
Coaching Little League is one of the joys of my life. And I remember seeing these guys when they were 5 peering up at me from under their caps full of energy and ready to play. To watch them grow and work and compete makes me proud. It also makes me thankful for my son, Drew, who came to us later in life and pretty much renewed me as a father and person.
A few of the guys I play with at Saddlebrooke Softball, particularly Leonard Gann, know Drew and work with us on Sundays at the Saddlebrooke field. Peter Romeo, Bobby Chesney, Lenny, Mark and a few others really helped Drew this past season and I appreciate it.
Playing softball with these guys has also given me much joy and filled a part of my life I thought I’d lost a long time ago. I get to hear Charlie Laneve sing and watch 80-year-old Ron “Q” Quarantino burn the right fielder for a home run. Q gives me hope. At 58, I’m still young and back on the field.
Whether you’re 5 or 80, the changing of the seasons is a wonderful thing to behold from the outfield grass.
Caption for attached photo: Oro Valley Little Leaguers from left, Brendan Seeley, Drew McInnis and Roman Ochoa were part of the league's AAA championship team.