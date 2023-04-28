Well softball fans, the big news is that by the time you get to read these golden words, our St. Patrick’s Day Tournament will be “in the books,” having taken place on Saturday, March 18. So, results? Check out the April News article. BUT NEXT UP? Our Memorial Day Tournament, as yet unscheduled, but certainly in late May right around Memorial Day itself.

What else? Well the weather of course! This Winter season has been plagued by rain, snow and cold. Some teams have played only half their games. But at this writing (Thursday, March 16), we’ve seemed to have turned the weather corner here in the “Brooke.” We’re finally in the high 60’s, moving toward the 70’s and even into the 80’s. Games are going off on schedule. Whew! Got my fingers crossed for St. Patty’s!!!!

And then? Dude, where’s my car? SADDLEBROOKE SOFTBALL HISTORY! That’s right, an actual full-game shutout. YES! It ain’t no rumor, folks. With James “Whip it past ‘em” Watts on the mound for five scoreless innings, and yours truly, Mitch “Moonball” Mitchell coming in to close out the last two frames, Firetruck Brewing held Copper Health Oro Valley to just eight hits in a 24-0 DRUBBING! See the photo!!!! Well the old-timers scratched their heads and their... well, never mind... But at deadline, none had come up with another instance of a “goose-egg” game. No kidding fans, it’s usually all we can do to keep the score under 20 runs. And 30 is not unusual. That was in Monday Community, where, by the way, Robin Kingsley (“Runs Like Wind with Big Bear Behind” would be her Native American name if she had one) trails only Morlin Hastings in ALL LEAGUES in “slugging percentage” at 1.615 with seven singles, seven doubles, three trips and three “taters” in 26 ABs. In Wednesday Community, Morlin is slugging 1.800 in 25 ABs. Anyway, so much for tootin’ my own horn on that shutout. I came up to bat later in the week in a competitive game with two out, three runners on in the bottom of the seventh, glanced over at the other team’s dugout and they were already in street clothes!! Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug.

Anyhoo, LEAGUE ACTION! Well here in our tenth week of action, some leagues have gotten in just five games; some have gotten in all 10. Mother Nature—whatcha gonna do? In Monday Recreational, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke has a commanding lead at 5-1 over Concierge Heating and Cooling at 1 to 5. Ouch! The tin-benders are really going to have to heat up if they are going to get back in it as there are only four weeks left in the season.

Over in Monday Community, we’ve got five teams battling it out for the “we are the champions” bragging rights. My preseason pick, DS Builders has the league lead at 4 to 2, but Dominick’s Real Italian and Firetruck Brewing are right in there at four n’ three and four n’ four respectively. Meanwhile, Coyote Golf Cars at 3-4 and Copper Health Oro Valley at 3 to 5 has their work cut out for them.

On to Tuesday, where in Community, Golf Cars of AZ at 4 to 3, is locked in a tight battle with Hardin Brothers Automotive at 3 to 4. Hardin needs to shift into high gear if they are going to overtake the golf carts. In Tuesday Competitive, AZ Indoor Air has a solid lead at 6 to 2 over Andy’s Irrigation at 4 to 5, and Barron’s Electric at 4 to 7. Mr. Andrew McInnis (Andy’s Irrigation) was back in the game just last week after months on the DL, jacking, get this, two monster taters over the right field fence. Guess he’s back in form!!!!!!

Over to Wednesday, in Community Jim Click Auto Group has a slim league lead at 3 to 2 over Healthy Skin Dermatology at 2 to 3, as this league didn’t get in their game AGAIN this week. Looks like they’ll be battling to the finish. In Sidewinder, a battle is going on as well, with Catalina Family Dental at 5 to 3, Canine & Company at 3 to 3, and Brittni Gutman-Allstate getting all “mayhemed” at 2 to 4. The “Mayhemers” didn’t get a chance to make up ground this week as their game got rained out.

On Thursdays, in the over 65 (wheezer) league, Absolutely Art has a solid lead at 5 to 3 over AARP Information Center at 4 to 5, and Ambient Air Heating and Cooling at 3 to 4. The Artists gotta’ keep the brush to the canvas though if they want to take home the championship trophy.

Finally on Fridays, in Competitive, a hot battle is cooking between Bubb’s Grubb at 4 to 3 with Big Bear Garage Door just behind at 3 to 4. Bubb’s is going to have to “bear” down if they are going to close the garage door on Big Bear. In Friday Community, what the hey?????? Player’s Pub is just plain pounding down their competition at 9 to 1!!!!! What’s going on commish?????? Well... I heard there may have been a couple trades, (about time), but with just four weeks to go it looks like Mitsubishi Air Purifiers at 3 to 6 and Wanda Fudge-Long Realty at 2 to 7 are just battling it out just to stay out of the cellar.

Ayup, that’s it for League Action. The winter season is over Friday, April 14, and we’ll likely have a three week or so break to mend the fences, till the field, and nurse those aches and pains. Spring season should start up the second week of May. Meanwhile, the snowbirds are already chirping bout packing up and moving back to the hill country for the spring and summer. The opening of fishing seasons will be sometime in the first couple weeks of May, the ice will be coming off the lakes... and the BUGS will be waking from their winter slumber to welcome their meal tickets back into their respective burgs.

Come on down to the field and check us out one of these days for some softball drama and comedy. You can also surf us on the net at saddlebrookeseniorsoftball.com.